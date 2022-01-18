SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Wanda Lowery and a group of co-workers who work remotely throughout the country were planning a get-together in Dallas when they had to change plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the employees of the Florida-based research and strategy company Rebel, opened their laptops and got together over Zoom to make blankets for children in need in Skagit County, Lowery said.
“It was a great bonding experience,” she said.
The blankets went to Project Linus, a nonprofit that connects blanket-making volunteers to children who need emotional or physical comfort, according to its website.
Teri Bever, who was born and raised in Sedro-Woolley, started the Skagit County chapter of Project Linus in 2003, she said.
Collectively, Bever and her group of volunteers — or blanketeers as they call themselves — have made about 5,000 blankets for children in Skagit County since the chapter was formed.
On Monday, Lowery dropped off about a dozen blankets to Bever at the Sedro-Woolley Senior Center. They were made by Lowery, of Stanwood, and co-workers from Texas, Florida, Nevada and Alaska.
Bever said Project Linus accepts crochet, knit, tied fleece, or quilted blankets of all sizes and colors. The organization gives the blankets to children of all ages, from infants to teenagers.
After the blankets are donated, they are blessed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sedro-Woolley, then distributed to local nonprofits, hospitals, police departments and government organizations to give to children, she said.
Along with Lowery’s recent donation, Bever receives blankets from hundreds of volunteers in Whatcom, Skagit, Island and Snohomish counties, she said.
Nationwide, Project Linus has donated about 8.5 million blankets to children in need, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.