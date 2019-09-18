ANACORTES — A regional Coast Guard response team is working to remove a 48-foot recreational boat from where it ran aground Tuesday on the Cap Sante jetty.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Michael Clark said the boat is believed to have come unanchored and drifted unmanned before running into the jetty visible from Seafarers’ Memorial Park.
“It is up on the rocks of the jetty at the moment,” Clark said Wednesday.
The incident was reported to 911 about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Anacortes Police Department, which doesn’t have a marine unit, deferred the case to the Coast Guard, Anacortes community services officer Karl Wolfswinkle said.
Where the boat had been moored and why it slipped anchor are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the Coast Guard responded to the grounding and after observing a sheen on the water surrounding the boat, contracted a commercial dive and salvage company to deploy a boom and secure the boat for removal.
Clark said 30 gallons of fuel are reportedly on the boat, but its tank has a capacity to hold up to 500.
“We take precautions to prevent any further environmental impacts,” he said.
The Coast Guard was approved to use money from the federal Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to hire the dive and salvage company.
That funding is available for emergency response, but those deemed responsible for oil spills may be required to pay it back, according to an April 2019 fact sheet about the program.
Clark said that as of noon Wednesday it was unclear whether the owner of the boat had been located.
