Extreme cold periods may be ahead this week for Skagit County, with forecasts indicating daytime wind-chill temperatures dipping into the teens Thursday and potentially into the single-digits Friday.
Also this week, some lowland snow may fall.
The National Weather Service's Seattle office forecast indicates areas in and around Mount Vernon and the I-5 corridor could see an inch or less, while areas in and around Concrete could see up to 3 inches accumulate by Wednesday. Additional snowfall could come Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20-30 degree range Wednesday.
The Thursday morning forecast shows the potential for temperatures in the Concrete area to linger in the teens and in the Mount Vernon area about 20 degrees the first half of the day.
Friday morning's forecast suggests temperatures in and around Concrete and Mount Vernon could hover in the teens.
Meanwhile, wind on Thursday and Friday could bring an added chill. Wind is forecast to reach up to 20 mph throughout Skagit County.
That wind is forecast to bring a chill down to 8 degrees in the Concrete area and 11 degrees in the Mount Vernon area.
