Snow that blanketed areas of Skagit County overnight Wednesday into Thursday marked the fourth lowland snowfall in the county this winter.

Most places where volunteers log daily weather records saw 1 1/2 to 2 inches of snow, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. Some places saw as little as a half-inch and others as much as 3 inches.

That’s the least amount of snow in any of the snowstorms this winter. It’s unusual during a typical winter to see lowland snow, particularly several times.

“We’ve been in a chillier weather pattern,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said. “When we’re in a colder weather pattern and we have a system moving through it brings us some lowland snow.”

Snow in Northwest Washington requires a mix of cold air and moisture.

DeFlitch said the cold air supply usually comes from British Columbia and interior Canada in what’s called a Fraser Outflow. The moisture comes off the Pacific Ocean.

In December, those conditions brought several periods of snowfall, building up accumulations up to 15 inches in some places at one time, according to the community data network. The National Weather Service reported that during the single most intense December snowfall, an average of 6.6 inches fell across Skagit County.

Snow remained for about five days leading up to the end of the year.

About a week later, a storm brought an average of 3 to 5 inches of snow to Skagit County on Jan. 6.

While lowland snow is considered rare in western Skagit County, it is more common in the eastern part of the county as elevations climb toward the North Cascades.

According to the forecast, areas of east Skagit County including Concrete could see more snow on Saturday.

For the rest of the county, temperatures are forecast to move from lows in the 20s into the 40s and from highs from the 40s into the 50s — with no snow anticipated.

— Reporter Kimberly Cauvel: 360-416-2199, kcauvel@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kimberly_SVH, Facebook.com/bykimberlycauvel

