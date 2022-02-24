...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt possible.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
&&
Snow that blanketed areas of Skagit County overnight Wednesday into Thursday marked the fourth lowland snowfall in the county this winter.
Most places where volunteers log daily weather records saw 1 1/2 to 2 inches of snow, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. Some places saw as little as a half-inch and others as much as 3 inches.
That’s the least amount of snow in any of the snowstorms this winter. It’s unusual during a typical winter to see lowland snow, particularly several times.
“We’ve been in a chillier weather pattern,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said. “When we’re in a colder weather pattern and we have a system moving through it brings us some lowland snow.”
Snow in Northwest Washington requires a mix of cold air and moisture.
DeFlitch said the cold air supply usually comes from British Columbia and interior Canada in what’s called a Fraser Outflow. The moisture comes off the Pacific Ocean.
