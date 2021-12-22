Cold-weather shelter opens in Burlington By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With temperatures dropping below freezing, Skagit County is funding an emergency cold-weather shelter in Burlington, as well as adding funding for its motel voucher program. Starting Wednesday at the Skagit First Step Center, a cold-weather shelter in the center's day center will have space for 20 per night, according to a news release from the county. Those seeking shelter can check in at the Friendship House Café at 108 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon, and will be driven to the center.Skagit County committed $300,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the shelter and voucher program, according to the release. “For people experiencing homelessness, winter can be deadly,” county Commissioner Lisa Janicki said in the release. “This funding will literally help save lives over the next few cold months.”Seventy more motel vouchers are available, ensuring shelter through June 2023, according to the release. More information about this program is available by calling Public Health at 360-416-1500. The First Step Center, which is overseen by nonprofit homeless services provider Friendship House, houses the homeless in 45 free-standing cabins. — Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH More from this section Tuesday's Prep Roundup: La Conner girls top Stanwood in battle of unbeatens Posted: 10 a.m. Entertainment 360: Wrapping up Christmas Posted: 6 a.m. Dec. 22 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 21, 2021 County flood debris program coming to a close Posted: Dec. 21, 2021 Navy releases jet noise monitoring study Posted: Dec. 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit First Step Center Burlington Cold-weather Shelter Day Center Friendship House Cold Weather Meteorology Commerce Journalism Building Industry Shelter Motel Skagit County News Release Voucher Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today New program offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits New flood protection tactic brings mixed results outside Sedro-Woolley Omicron variant found in Skagit County County: Hamilton mayor disqualified from office Ground broken on homeless housing project Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
