goskagit

With temperatures dropping below freezing, Skagit County is funding an emergency cold-weather shelter in Burlington, as well as adding funding for its motel voucher program. 

Starting Wednesday at the Skagit First Step Center, a cold-weather shelter in the center's day center will have space for 20 per night, according to a news release from the county. 

Those seeking shelter can check in at the Friendship House Café at 108 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon, and will be driven to the center.

Skagit County committed $300,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the shelter and voucher program, according to the release. 

“For people experiencing homelessness, winter can be deadly,” county Commissioner Lisa Janicki said in the release. “This funding will literally help save lives over the next few cold months.”

Seventy more motel vouchers are available, ensuring shelter through June 2023, according to the release. More information about this program is available by calling Public Health at 360-416-1500. 

The First Step Center, which is overseen by nonprofit homeless services provider Friendship House, houses the homeless in 45 free-standing cabins. 

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.