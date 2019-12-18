MOUNT VERNON — Sixteen people graduated Tuesday from the Skagit Valley College Parks Law Enforcement Academy.
It was the 30th graduating class of the academy that is designed to train future park rangers.
Graduates put in 728 hours of study, including 690 hours of federal curriculum, over the course of the 17-week program.
Of the 16 graduates, nine are men and seven are women. Three are from Skagit County.
While many are from Washington, there are also graduates from Indiana, Minnesota and New York.
The ceremony included the presentation of colors and flag salute, the Bellingham Pipeband Pipers and the symbolic oath of honor administered by Jerry Dodd, Skagit Valley College criminal justice program director.
The Parks Law Enforcement Academy has graduated more than 1,000 cadets since its inception.
