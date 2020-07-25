MOUNT VERNON — Both lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at the Kincaid Street exit in Mount Vernon are closed after a truck hauling a trailer collided with a structure that supports an overhead sign Saturday morning.
State Patrol Trooper Anthony Reese said a Ford F250 hauling a trailer northbound lost control about 8:20 a.m. and crashed into the center median where it struck the overhead sign structure.
He said southbound lanes are closed because it's unsafe for vehicles to pass under the damaged structure. Traffic is being detoured off the freeway.
The state Department of Transportation is working to make repairs. Reese said he expects southbound lanes may reopen this evening.
One lane of northbound I-5 also remained closed as of noon Saturday.
There were no reported injuries.
