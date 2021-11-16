Collison

A car was crushed by a semi-truck Tuesday morning on the Interstate 5 bridge over the Skagit River.

 State Patrol

This story was updated at 12:30 p.m.

A three-vehicle collision on the Interstate 5 bridge over the Skagit River shut down that section of the interstate to northbound traffic for about 1/2 hours Tuesday morning. 

State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant said those involved suffered minor injuries, despite major damage to one vehicle. 

About 11 a.m., a semi-truck traveling north rear-ended a sedan, pushing it forward and into another semi-truck, Oliphant said. The sedan was wedged under the rear semi-truck, and was crushed. 

Troopers initially shut down both directions of travel to prevent vibrations from southbound traffic causing the semi-truck to shift on top of the car.

The southbound lanes reopened before the northbound lanes.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.