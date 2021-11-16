Collision shuts down I-5 at Skagit River bridge By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email Nov 16, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A car was crushed by a semi-truck Tuesday morning on the Interstate 5 bridge over the Skagit River. State Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This story was updated at 12:30 p.m.A three-vehicle collision on the Interstate 5 bridge over the Skagit River shut down that section of the interstate to northbound traffic for about 1/2 hours Tuesday morning. State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant said those involved suffered minor injuries, despite major damage to one vehicle. About 11 a.m., a semi-truck traveling north rear-ended a sedan, pushing it forward and into another semi-truck, Oliphant said. The sedan was wedged under the rear semi-truck, and was crushed. Troopers initially shut down both directions of travel to prevent vibrations from southbound traffic causing the semi-truck to shift on top of the car.The southbound lanes reopened before the northbound lanes. — Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH More from this section Crews work to secure flood-damaged road in Mount Vernon Posted: 1 p.m. Effects of flooding continue for Skagit County Posted: 10 a.m. Island County Sheriff’s Office: This little piggy gets around Posted: 5:45 a.m. 30-acre annexation could pave way for 127 homes in Stanwood Posted: 5 a.m. Army Corps of Engineers makes concessions Posted: Nov. 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Collision Interstate 5 Bridge State Patrol Oliphant Vehicle Motor Vehicle Transports Highway Trooper Skagit River Sedan Truck Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Major flooding ahead for Skagit River Rain to bring serious flooding to Skagit County; Hamilton residents urged to evacuate Skagit River expected to crest Tuesday in Mount Vernon Current flooding considered the worst since 2009 Heavy rain causes Skagit River to rise Tweets by goskagit
