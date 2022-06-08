...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From noon to 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Skagit County began taking public comment Wednesday on its draft strategic plan.
Public comment will be accepted through the close of business on June 15.
The county has been working on its strategic plan since March. It is a document that will communicate the county’s vision and show its intended direction and emphasis over the next 10 years, according to a news release from the county.
This plan is meant to be used internally to provide direction and vision for county elected officials and departments, stated the release.
A formal presentation of the plan, which will include another opportunity for public comment, is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. June 28 in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon.
The county commissioners are expected to vote on the plan at that time.
Any comments made on June 28 will be held for a future revision of the plan.
The June 28 presentation is open to the public, both in-person and online.
