Skagit County began taking public comment Wednesday on its draft strategic plan.

Public comment will be accepted through the close of business on June 15.

The county has been working on its strategic plan since March. It is a document that will communicate the county’s vision and show its intended direction and emphasis over the next 10 years, according to a news release from the county.

This plan is meant to be used internally to provide direction and vision for county elected officials and departments, stated the release.

The draft strategic plan can be found on the county website.

Comments on the plan can be dropped off at the county commissioner offices, mailed or emailed.

They can be emailed to commissioners@co.skagit.wa.us or mailed or dropped off at 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, 98273.

A formal presentation of the plan, which will include another opportunity for public comment, is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. June 28 in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon.

The county commissioners are expected to vote on the plan at that time.

Any comments made on June 28 will be held for a future revision of the plan.

The June 28 presentation is open to the public, both in-person and online.

