About a week after issuing a State Environmental Policy Act determination for the Navy’s proposal to train in state parks, the State Parks Commission announced Wednesday an extension of the public comment period.
Comment will be accepted through Jan. 22. That’s a few days prior to the Jan. 26 public meeting to be held online at tvw.org.
The Navy’s proposal is to conduct special operations training in 28 state parks including Deception Pass State Park.
The State Parks Commission determined last week that such training would not cause significant environmental harm if certain conditions are met.
To register to speak at the Jan. 26 meeting or to comment online, go to parks.state.wa.us/1168/Navy-proposal. To submit comments by email or mail, email them to Commission@parks.wa.gov or mail them to WSPRC, Attn: Becki Ellison, P.O. Box 42650, Olympia, 98504.
To attend the 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 meeting, visit tvw.org or call 888-788-0099 using Webinar ID: 979 7491 6906.
