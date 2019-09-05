Comments for proposed changes to the state’s overtime pay rules will now be accepted through Sept. 20.
Since the comment period opened, the state Department of Labor & Industries has received more than 1,450 comments on the proposal, according to a news release.
The proposal raises the minimum salary for an overtime-exempt employee from $23,660 a year, or $455 a week, to $79,872, or $1,536 a week, by 2026.
The changes would go up in increments, with the first increase in July 2020. Employers with 50 or fewer workers would need to pay overtime-exempt employees at least 35,100 a year, or $675 a week. Larger companies would need to pay exempt workers at least $49,140 a year, or $945 a week.
The proposal would affect employees defined as executive, administrative, professional, outside salespeople and computer professionals, according to the news release. L&I estimates 250,000 workers would be impacted over six years.
L&I is expected to approve the changes in December.
To comment, email EAPrules@Lni.wa.gov or fax 360-902-5300. More information can be found at Lni.wa.gov/OvertimeRulemaking.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.