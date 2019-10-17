The state has extended the public comment period on Cooke Aquaculture's proposal to switch from raising Atlantic salmon to Pacific steelhead at its area fish farms.
The state Department of Fish & Wildlife announced Wednesday it will take public comment until 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
Lisa Wood, who leads state Environmental Policy Act reviews for Fish & Wildlife, said the agency extended the comment period in response to requests from those interested in expressing their views.
Cooke has applied for permits to raise steelhead at farms, also called net pens, in Skagit, Kitsap and Clallam counties.
The Skagit County location sits off the Kukutali Preserve portion of Deception Pass State Park.
Related documents state one of the permits being considered could also be extended to allow Cooke to raise steelhead at its other Skagit County farm off the shore of Cypress Island northwest of Anacortes.
That farm brought Cooke Aquaculture into the regional spotlight in August 2017, when a net pen at the site collapsed, allowing hundreds of thousands of nonnative Atlantic salmon into Puget Sound.
State investigators later found Cooke guilty of negligence for failing to properly clean and maintain its net pens and the state Department of Natural Resources revoked permits for the remaining two Cypress Island net pens.
The state Legislature also initiated a phase-out of Atlantic salmon farming through 2022, when Cooke's remaining Department of Natural Resources leases expire.
The company is hoping to keep its farms active by switching to a stock of all-female steelhead made sterile while the eggs were in a lab, according to Cooke's permit application.
Fish farms in Washington require permits from Fish & Wildlife, Natural Resources and the state Department of Ecology.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.