The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comment on proposed rules for this year’s recreational and commercial salmon fishing seasons.
These fishing rules are a culmination of the annual North of Falcon process, which gathers state, federal and tribal fishery managers to plan the Northwest's recreational and commercial salmon fisheries.
This year’s process included about a dozen public meetings held online to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We realize this year’s salmon season-setting process looked a little different for everyone involved,” Kyle Adicks, Fish & Wildlife salmon fisheries policy lead, said in a news release. “We’re so appreciative of the time everyone shared with us to dial or tune in virtually, and want to give those interested another opportunity to participate in this process as we move to finalize these rules.”
To see the full rules package, go to wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations/development#pending
The public can submit comments online at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon/public-input.
Comments by email can be sent to Rules.Coordinator@dfw.wa.gov or by mail to WDFW Rules Coordinator: P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, 98504-3200.
Fish & Wildlife will also take public comment at 9 a.m. June 9, during a public hearing available to the public through webinar or conference call.
