A public comment period has opened for proposed commercial whale watching rules.
The state Department of Fish & Wildlife released a draft of the rules Wednesday, opening a comment period that will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 5.
The rules are aimed at protecting endangered Southern Resident orcas from underwater noise associated with whale watching boats. That noise can interfere with the ability of the whales to find food, to rest and to socialize among their family groups of J, K and L pods.
The draft rules include two options — labeled A and B — with each having provisions for how, when and where whale watching will be allowed to occur in the state's waters.
Both options include a new licensing program for watching companies. The program will require training for vessel operators and the reporting of Southern Resident orca sightings.
Both options also include requirements for whale watching vessels to operate with Automatic Identification Systems, which reporting real-time data including location and speed, and include a no-go zone on the west side of San Juan Island where a voluntary measure is currently observed by some whale watching companies.
Under both options, whale watching boats would be restricted to approaching within a half-mile of Southern Resident orcas during two, two-hour periods per day during certain times of the year. The times of year in the options differ.
Option A would limit the four hours per day to July through September, with a limit of three motorized vessels watching any particular group of Southern Resident orcas at the same time.
Option B would limit the four hours per day to Friday through Monday during July through September with the three-vessel limit, and to weekends in May, June, October and November with a one-vessel limit.
More information is available at: wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/at-risk/species-recovery/orca/rule-making.
Comments can be submitted online or by mail to P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, 98504-3200.
A separate comment period closes Friday for an Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS, regarding the whale watching licensing program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.