ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council took public comment Monday night on the third draft of updates to the city’s critical areas regulations, and some argued that the proposed changes would weaken environmental protections.
After the close of the written public comment period this Friday, the City Council plans to resume discussion at its May 3 meeting. No date has been set for the council to vote on the new regulations.
The regulations affect development and activities near five kinds of critical areas: wetlands; geologically hazardous areas; fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas; critical aquifer recharge areas; and frequently flooded areas.
The regulations are intended to preserve the natural environment and protect the public from natural hazards.
Cities are required under the state’s Growth Management Act to periodically update their regulations, and Anacortes is about 3 1/2 years behind the deadline to complete the update.
Seven gave public comment during the Monday meeting, and five others submitted written comments included with the council’s agenda packet.
Several stated that the city’s draft regulations don’t do enough to protect environmentally sensitive areas such as wetlands, and may give developers too much leeway.
Tom Glade, president of Anacortes-based nonprofit Evergreen Islands, said the city’s draft regulations fail to recognize “certain high quality and locally unique wetlands and habitats that have a special function and importance to our local environment and natural ecology” in favor of complying with “one-size-fits-all” state standards.
“The new critical areas ordinance sterilizes our existing ... ordinance and removes all references to the city’s natural wonders,” he said.
Evergreen Islands, through its attorney, submitted a written public comment that includes a long list of specific recommendations.
Several commented in support of Evergreen Island’s recommendations.
Resident Andrea Doll questioned whether the city’s draft regulations would offer equal protections to habitat and property rights.
She said the draft offers developers the ability to get around environmental restrictions through variances, mitigation and loopholes. For example, she said, the ordinance would permit property owners to build patios or garages that encroach on wetlands, or fill in a wetland if one is created in another location if there is no “net loss.”
“We all know that as we drive through Anacortes that people are coming; you can see development everywhere,” Doll said. “It is critical that what we love be protected, not degraded and then later compromised.”
Asa Deane, executive director of Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands, said the nonprofit would like to see more specific recommendations to protect the city’s wildlife corridors, which help animals travel between habitat areas.
Molly Doran, executive director of the Skagit Land Trust, said the land trust commends the city’s proposed updates to protect great blue heron nesting and foraging areas in Skagit County, which are the largest in the Salish Sea.
