SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council recently authorized Mayor Julia Johnson to form an independent commission that will decide whether council members should receive a pay increase.
Sedro-Woolley City Council members last received a pay increase in 2008. They are paid $500 a month.
Council members in Mount Vernon and Anacortes are paid $1,200 a month, and those in Burlington $800 a month.
Sedro-Woolley City Council member Glenn Allen has been a vocal proponent of a pay increase.
“It’s just time,” Allen, who has said this will be his last term on the council, has said at council meetings. “We need to make this move and to make this happen.”
Kevin Loy, who in the August primary lost his bid to retain his council seat, also believes an increase is warranted.
“Whoever is still here deserves to get a raise,” he said during the council’s Sept. 22 meeting. “Thirteen years is a long time.”
Johnson researched state guidelines for forming a salary commission and will use what she found.
“The (Revised Code of Washington) recommends about five people,” she said. “I plan on using that number and I plan on pulling people from across the community who have expertise in the fields such as human resources, finances and the likes. I want people who are familiar with this type of process.”
Johnson believes a salary commission will take politics out of the process.
The commission will decide whether an increase is warranted and what it should be. If an increase is adopted, all council members will be eligible.
The RCW allows for residents to have the final say.
“If the public believes the amount is too much or even too little, they can put a referendum together and then vote to change that, if they deem the increase to be inappropriate,” Johnson said.
While city council members in Mount Vernon, Burlington and Anacortes get paid more, Johnson said it’s not fair to compare those cities with Sedro-Woolley.
“They are not our comparable,” she said. “The last time we looked at comparable cities, we were right in there (with comparable pay). We were not out of line. Even this time, when our city administrator, Doug Merriman, went to look, the average was $550. So we are not out of line.
“Back in May, at our council work session, I said I would like to see an increase in their pay and we had a discussion about that because I thought it was important and I didn’t want to dismiss it. I really do like the idea of a salary commission.”
In April 2019, the City Council voted to increase pay from $500 to $900 a month. Johnson vetoed the increase.
