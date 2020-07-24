Candidates for two positions on the Skagit County Board of Commissioners will participate Tuesday in an online forum.
The forum, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and organized by the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Zoom.
The six candidates running for the commissioner positions will address both prepared questions and questions from those those attending the hour-and-a-half forum, according to an email from the chamber.
Ron Wesen, the incumbent for Position 1, is squaring off against county planning commissioner and first-time candidate Mark Lundsten, and Anacortes business owner Johnny Archibald.
In Position 2, Burlington Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Peter Browning and Mount Vernon City Councilmember Mary Hudson are challenging Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt.
Viewers are required to register on the chamber's website, and will be sent the Zoom meeting details via email on Monday.
The League of Women Voters of Skagit County also organized candidate forums for these two races, and posted the recordings on skagitlwv.org.
Forums for Skagit Public Utility District commissioner and Skagit County Superior Court judge are also available on the League of Women Voters website, and the organization is planning to post forums for several state and federal legislative races.
