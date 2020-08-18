The Skagit County commissioners on Tuesday discussed possible changes to county code that range from whether to enforce restrictions on the digging of new wells on Guemes Island to whether to protect great blue heron nesting sites.
The proposed changes were included in the 2019 Comprehensive Plan docket. The county Planning Commission has reviewed and made recommendations on each of the proposals, and it's the commissioners' job to accept, reject or modify them.
The 2019 Comprehensive Plan docket has been in the works for more than a year, though it has been delayed the past several months by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Planning Commission has recommended against stricter enforcement of county policy on new wells on Guemes Island. As Guemes residents report an increase in seawater intrusion that is destroying existing wells, they asked the county to improve oversight.
The proposal, from residents who make up the Guemes Island Planning Advisory Commission, alleges new wells are being put in illegally, and are responsible for more saltwater appearing in the aquifer.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki acknowledged saltwater intrusion was a real threat to island residents, and said she was concerned with the Planning Commission's recommendation.
"I still don't understand why we can't get this passed," she said.
Commissioner Ron Wesen said it's his understanding that the county doesn't have the legal authority to intervene when a property owner chooses to dig a new well.
Citing advice from the county Prosecuting Attorney's Office, he said because these wells aren't attached to a new building permit, he believes there is little county staff can do to stop them.
"Our prosecutor's office said 'Don't go there,'" he said.
The docket also included a proposal to ease restrictions on using rainwater as a primary water source on the island — something the Planning Commission recommended.
Janicki also raised concerns regarding the proposal for limiting development near great blue heron nesting sites.
The Planning Commission is against this proposal, though Janicki said she has received a number of public comments saying county staff were relying on "incorrect assumptions."
While she said she generally opposes additional restrictions on what property owners can do with their land, she said she wants to clear the air on these disagreements.
Janicki said she will follow up with staff before a vote on the docket, tentatively set for next week.
