Eviction prevention money is again available through Community Action of Skagit County, offering help to up to 130 households per month that are behind on rent.
Eligibility has been expanded in the program as government and nonprofits attempt to mitigate the impacts of an expiring ban on evictions on April 1.
"People who previously didn't qualify may qualify now," said Elizabeth Jennings, community engagement manager with Community Action.
Assistance is available to renters who earned less than 80% of the area median income over the past 60 days — $10,450 for a family of four — are behind on rent and have struggled with housing in the past.
Payments can cover 12 months of back rent at up to 150% of fair market rent as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Kathleen Morton, Community Action's housing program manager, said the nonprofit is regularly hearing from families seeking help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There are a lot of families who are really struggling," she said. "They've exhausted all their resources."
While most information has been gathered anecdotally, Morton said Community Action will have a better idea of the community's need as the nonprofit sifts through applications for this aid.
"It's hard to get a sense of the scale of need out there, but it's growing," she said.
Because of the shortage of rental units, Jennings said those who are evicted have nowhere to go and often end up homeless.
Rental assistance also serves to help landlords with their income, allowing them to pay their mortgages and spend money locally.
"Eviction prevention is homelessness prevention," Jennings said. "But we're also helping to keep small businesses and local landlords afloat."
In this iteration of the assistance program, landlords are able to initiate the application process on behalf of their tenants. Jennings said landlords should go online and register for the waitlist while working with the tenant.
For families behind on rent, Jennings recommends they work with their landlord to demonstrate they're trying to pay.
"If you can pay something, pay something to show good faith," she said.
Those who received aid in the prior iteration of this program can apply again, but won't be given assistance for months for which they have already received help.
Even if households don't qualify for rental aid, Jennings said Community Action staff will work with them to see if they're eligible for other assistance programs.
Sarah Hinman, Housing & Community Services manager with county Public Health, said this program is funded through a second round of state eviction prevention aid. In total, about $600,000 came to the county, she said.
Community Action, which was given about $383,000 of this funding, is the only agency currently offering assistance to new clients. Other county nonprofits are working through waitlists set up during the first round of funding, she said.
Hinman said once this funding is used — likely by the end of March — the county will have access to about $9 million in federal rental assistance to carry the program through the end of 2021.
The federal funding will be offered to Community Action and several other nonprofits, she said.
