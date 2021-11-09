BURLINGTON — Community Action of Skagit County is experimenting with a new model of rental housing that combines for-profit ownership with nonprofit management.
Construction has started on a 35-apartment affordable housing project on the second story of an office building in Burlington, with plans for it to open in June.
Called Cascade Landing, the $2.3 million project will be built without state or federal funding, said Bill Henkel, executive director of Community Action.
That’s because the building’s owner, Mount Vernon housing developer Dan Mitzel, is working with Community Action on the project, and is willing to make a smaller profit if it means helping the community.
Mitzel said he took out a loan to cover the cost of the remodel. Once complete, Community Action will sign a long-term lease, and will manage the apartments.
Henkel said he sees projects such as this as another tool to address the county’s low availability of rental housing. According to a spring 2021 University of Washington study, Skagit County’s rental vacancy rate was 0.3% — the lowest of any of the state’s 39 counties.
“Skagit County is thousands of units behind in apartments that local folks can actually afford,” Henkel said, adding this project is focused on the teachers, grocery store clerks and seniors on a fixed income who can’t afford rent in the private market.
Rents and utilities will be capped at 30% of the tenant’s income, matching the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of affordable housing, he said.
The project will target those earning 60% of the county’s Area Median Income — about $2,900 per month for a single person.
These units are on the smaller side — about 280 square feet for a studio — but each has a bathroom and kitchenette, Mitzel said.
The building at 160 Cascade Place is already home to a number of Community Action departments.
Beyond the Burlington project, Henkel said Community Action is working to identify more property owners with underutilized space who may be willing to accept a slightly lower return on investment in order to help the community.
Mitzel said low interest rates on loans contribute to the profitability of this project, and in a different economic climate this model may not be as successful.
Henkel agreed, saying the project should just barely work while delivering acceptable profit to Mitzel.
“We’re right at the margin of sustainability,” he said.
Regardless, he said he believes there are other property owners out there willing to make an investment in the well-being of the community, and he hopes to explore duplicating this project throughout the county.
Henkel said state and federal grant funding comes with requirements that can add cost and delay construction. Relying on privately-raised money streamlines the process and can reduce costs.
He said the nonprofit plans to reserve some of the units for veterans, and former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates donated $54,000 to the project.
Other donors include PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, which provided $250,000. Henkel said this will pay for a case manager who can offer social services to tenants.
