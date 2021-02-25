SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Community Court is now in session in Sedro-Woolley and Burlington.
The cities have joined Skagit County District Court as well as the municipal courts in Mount Vernon and Anacortes in offering the program that seeks to address underlying issues regarding low-level misdemeanor offenses.
Currently, there are about 55 involved in the program that deals not only with their offenses but offers social services that may keep them from re-offending.
Sedro-Woolley held its first Community Court on Feb. 18 with Municipal Court Judge Brock Stiles presiding.
“This will help people get out of cycles that aren’t good for them or the community,” Stiles said of those whose charges are handled through the program. “This program is designed to increase accountability and not just give someone a slap on the wrist.”
Burlington’s edition of Community Court began in January.
“I’m glad to be partnering with the county and sharing resources,” said Burlington City Attorney Leif Johnson. “City leadership is enthusiastic to have access to a new tool, because it’s clear the old tools haven’t worked for everyone.”
Only those facing nonviolent misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors are eligible.
For those looking to enter Community Court, it all starts with a risk assessment followed by a needs assessment.
“The needs assessment looks at things like does this individual need help getting a driver’s license? Do they need help in getting pointed in the direction to qualify for medical insurance? Treatment for addiction or mental health? The key to this is really linking up to those social services,” Stiles said.
Stiles said the Sedro-Woolley Community Court started with a one defendant Feb. 18.
“We spent a good half hour on Zoom talking about one particular defendant,” he said. “We are just trying to work through the process because there are a number of different individuals involved in this.”
Skagit County District Court Judge Jenifer Howson and Skagit County Community Court Development Coordinator Letty Nunez were instrumental in selling the Sedro-Woolley City Council on Community Court during an earlier Zoom presentation.
“The intent is to help people who might be headed down a wrong path and aren’t sure how to get the help they need,” Howson said. “At the same time, the court addresses poverty, homelessness and addiction.”
Providers such as Friendship House, WorkSource, Community Action of Skagit County and Job Corps are available by Zoom to provide assistance to Community Court in regards to finding employment, drug treatment, mental health care and temporary housing.
“Resources are initiated that very first day,” Howson said. “Get them an evaluation for drug addiction, a mental health assessment if needed. Really asking detailed questions as to what the underlying issues are that have given rise to the crime and then we try and solve it by linking that individual to the provider. Helping the person get back on track and out of the criminal justice system.”
Community Court has shown positive results.
“What traditionally Community Court has seen in successful courts across the country is the recidivism rate, those repeat offenses, are reduced,” Howson said.
Those taking part in Community Court may be required to complete any necessary drug or mental health evaluations and treatments, complete any necessary community service, and stay clear of trouble.
They also must write a letter of apology.
“That’s for accountability,” Nunez said. “We work with them to reflect on their actions and see how they can change.
“We also have them write about their experience in Community Court. We want to hear about what we accomplished and they felt they accomplished, and what are things we can work on. We want that feedback.”
Stiles believes the court will be a positive for those choosing this route in the justice system.
“I think it’s going to be a real benefit to a lot of people,” he said. “We are really excited about this, and I think we will see some real benefits from it here in Sedro-Woolley.”
