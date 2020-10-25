MOUNT VERNON — Those making appearances Tuesday morning in Skagit County District Court were greeted warmly, asked if they needed help getting a driver’s license or a bus pass, and encouraged to take a free meal.
“If you have other needs we didn’t talk about, you can ask us,” Skagit County District Court Commissioner Jenifer Howson said to one person making a court appearance.
It was an experience unlike most who are facing criminal charges encounter — and something Howson is proudly touts.
“It’s a new dynamic,” she said. “A new format for courts.”
Howson presides over Community Court, a program launched in August to help address many of the underlying issues — such as poverty, homelessness and addiction — that can lead to criminal behavior.
“It’s based on recognition that the way we handle low-level misdemeanor charges hasn’t been working,” Howson said. “When you don’t address the underlying issues, that leads to recidivism.”
Community Court is currently operating weekly at both District Court in Mount Vernon and Mount Vernon Municipal Court. It also operates twice monthly in Anacortes.
Through Community Court, those facing charges such as theft, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia can be connected to the services that can help them get back on the right path, Howson said.
“These types of offenses are symptoms of an underlying issue,” said Cara Lorenzo, Community Court development coordinator. “Community Court is looking at treating the causes, not just the symptoms.”
Among the agencies providing services for those involved in the program are Community Action of Skagit County, SeaMar Community Health Centers, Friendship House and WorkSource, Lorenzo said.
In some cases, those providers are sitting in the courtroom with the participants or are right outside. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some are connecting online instead, Lorenzo said.
“This is truly a community court in that we connect the participant to those community resources,” Howson said.
Only those facing nonviolent, nontraffic-related misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors are eligible for Community Court, said Skagit County prosecutor Paul Nielsen, who represents the county in Community Court proceedings held in District Court.
“Some of these folks just don’t have the knowledge base to get the help they need,” Nielsen said.
Most of them, even if convicted of the crime for which they are charged, would serve minimal or no jail time, Nielsen said.
Instead, Community Court allows them to access the tools they need to succeed.
“These clients are actually taking on more responsibility than if they just pleaded out,” said Skagit County public defender Jeri Chavez, who represents participants in District Court.
In order to have their charges dismissed, those participating must follow certain guidelines, including staying out of trouble, completing any necessary drug or mental health evaluations and treatments, and completing community service hours.
They also need to write a letter of apology.
“It’s hard to jail someone for a lengthy sentence for shoplifting food to eat,” Howson said. “But we also don’t want that (behavior) to continue.”
If participants in the program don’t complete the requirements, Howson determines guilt or innocence based on the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
“This is a nice opportunity to get a dismissal and on the right path,” Howson told a participant Tuesday.
For some, it’s a life-changing experience.
“They never expected to come to court and have anybody listen to them,” Howson said. “And then we try to find a response to what we hear.”
The program is funded largely by a nearly $400,000 federal Department of Justice grant, with contributions from the county and participating cities, Lorenzo said.
“It’s a no-brainer for us,” Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said. “Meeting those basic needs and connecting them with services that help the underlying issue is a better way. It’s more effective. It does help reduce crime. It does help a human become better.”
Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere also sees the program’s benefits.
“I’m a huge fan,” she said. “Financially, it will cost less, and it will come back 10-fold in the community because these people now can be productive and participate in the community.”
Between the three locations, about 30 people are currently participating in Community Court, Lorenzo said.
The program is modeled on a similar one in Spokane, Howson and Lorenzo said.
In the past seven years, Spokane has established community courts at several sites, said Therapeutic Courts Coordinator Seth Hackenberg.
Since then, the city has seen a reduction in crime, and a study by Washington State University confirmed participants have “considerably lower recidivism rates,” Hackenberg said.
“This is a really, really big deal for some of our participants,” he said.
The key is to change a pattern that for many has become what Hackenberg describes as “a life sentence: 30 days at a time.”
“When you’re jailing people for 30 days at a time for crimes like sitting on a sidewalk or illegally camping, that costs money,” he said. “(Community Court) is not jail, but it’s certainly not a pat-on-the-back program.”
A key aspect of the success of the Spokane program, Hackenberg said, is that proceedings are generally held outside of courtrooms. The program started in a library and is now held at community centers, places without the stigma of the criminal justice system and the fear of jail.
It’s something Howson and Lorenzo hope to replicate in Skagit County.
“My dream is to have a place with a garden that (participants) could work in the garden and be proud of their location,” Howson said.
The program is already a success, Howson said. More participants are being added each week, and already some are ready to graduate.
There are also plans to expand Community Court to other cities and other areas of the county, and perhaps add a specific track for mental health issues, Howson said.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said he hopes to bring Community Court to his city by January.
“In my opinion, this is exactly what we need to take some pressure off the criminal justice system and provide some guidance for people to get their lives back,” he said.
While Community Court can ease the burden on the criminal justice system and provide participants with access to some services, it is not a replacement for mental health treatment, Boudreau said.
“We can’t lose sight of the larger picture,” she said. “I think it is a remedy for now. However, we as a community really want to see more robust mental health systems and drug treatment prior to (people) having to resort to crime in order to eat.”
