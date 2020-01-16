MOUNT VERNON — Recently, a group of women in Anacortes discussed pooling money to make their community a better place.
The passion for their community was there, but when it came to the ins and outs of how best to donate the money efficiently the group, now called the Anacortes Women’s Giving Circle, needed a partner.
That’s when the Skagit Community Foundation enthusiastically joined the campaign.
It’s the kind of coming-together for a larger cause that Michael Stark, the new executive director of the foundation, likes to see.
“Instead of having to start their own nonprofit, they work with us. We handle receipts, do the grant process, do outreach to community,” Stark said. “It’s the type of things we’d love to see more of — being able to organize people from across different ways of life, different social status ... to causes that matter.”
Stark took on his new role in December after Mary McGoffin, the organization’s previous executive director, stepped down after seven years at the helm.
Stark said he’s excited to join the long list of those previously involved with the foundation, which formed in 1991 to raise funds for a community arts center that eventually became McIntyre Hall.
Now the foundation has diversified its efforts to connect donors with causes throughout the county ranging from scholarships to the arts and much more.
The organization awarded grants to more than 40 organizations last year including the Skagit Audubon Society, the Special Olympics of Washington, the North Cascades Institute and Skagit Animals in Need.
“I get excited about all the types of ways we’re able to impact the community,” Stark said. “It starts with somebody’s intent, their idea for how to positively impact this place.”
Stark served as assistant director at the foundation before stepping into his new role.
