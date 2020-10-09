Earlier this year, the Children’s Museum of Skagit County packed up educational kits for local children who were largely stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contents of some of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) kits were specific to the child, such as one with books written in braille. But many had items in common: face masks with markers to decorate them; Legos; art supplies, and robotic kits.
The museum teamed up with several partners to make the project happen — including Youthnet and Brad Methner at State Farm in Mount Vernon — but it was a grant from one organization that got it off the ground: the Skagit Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.
“It was a wonderful opportunity,” Children’s Museum Executive Director Cate Anderson said.
With early support from the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County and the United Way of Skagit County, the Skagit Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund was started in early March as a way to distribute money to nonprofits during the pandemic.
Skagit Community Foundation Executive Director Michael Stark said the effort has raised about $325,000 and has awarded grants to about 50 organizations, including the Helping Hands Solution Center, Community Action of Skagit County and Hospice of the Northwest. It has distributed more than $280,000 to date.
He said the effort is ongoing and particularly focused on nonprofits that offer essential services such as housing and food security.
“As it became clear we were entering a situation that would impact our lives and change how we live, it seemed important to pool funds,” Stark said.
The children’s museum ended up sending about 70 kits to 48 families with a combined 150 children. Anderson said some of the items in the kits came from the museum store, but others were purchased.
“It came out beautifully,” she said.
