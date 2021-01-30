MOUNT VERNON — Each January, Illuminight Skagit celebrates art, nature and community in the dark of winter, with the event culminating in a luminary-lit walk along the Skagit riverfront.
Due to COVID-19, the monthlong event took place online this year, and included classes for 300 students, a luminary-making contest for all ages, and a Friday night celebration.
Luminaries were hung in the windows of downtown Mount Vernon businesses throughout the month.
“Probably now more than ever people are looking for fun things to do, and the opportunity to celebrate community, art and nature is still there,” said Richard Brocksmith, executive director of the Skagit Watershed Council.
Illuminight Skagit is put on by the Skagit Watershed Council, Tri-Dee Arts, the city of Mount Vernon, the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, the Mount Vernon Arts Commission, the Museum of Northwest Art (MoNA), the Rick Epting Foundation for the Arts, and Friends of Illuminated Wildlife.
Brocksmith said the Skagit Watershed Council organized a six-week salmon luminary arts program for students in seven school districts. Students learned about the life cycle of salmon and constructed balloon-and-cup luminaries to represent part of the life cycle.
Kits were supplied for free by MoNA, and the students were able to enter their work in the event’s first-ever luminary-making contest.
Tri-Dee Arts, an arts store in downtown Mount Vernon, gave away 100 luminary globe kits and sold star-luminary-making kits, said Tri-Dee Arts owner Summer Houlihan.
Purchase of the star kits included a link to an instructional video by luminary artist Richelle Potter, who helped start the first luminary walk in 2015.
Houlihan said many got creative and used materials from a pomelo to twigs to beet juice to make and decorate their luminaries. The contest had a category for sustainability for the use of compostable materials.
“There were many ways you could participate,” she said. “We just tried to keep all of the things as similar as we could in the time we are in.”
Houlihan said she is looking forward to when in-person classes and the winter walk can resume next year. The event has the potential to draw people into town, which would be a boon for downtown business owners, she said.
On Friday night, community members gathered online for an hourlong virtual celebration.
The LaVenture Middle School marimba band and the Mount Vernon High School Music Department performed, and community members shared stories and poems.
Announced were the winners of the luminary-making contest, with categories for family, child, teen, adult and advanced. The youngest winner was age 4.
Fifty-one entered the contest and received prizes donated from area businesses.
