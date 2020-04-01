Community-supported agriculture (CSA) provides a way for the public to buy directly from area farmers, which is becoming increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many Skagit County farms offer CSA subscriptions, which typically consist of weekly or bi-monthly farm boxes. Sign-ups are open now for spring and summer.
The Tilth Alliance, the Washington Young Farmers Coalition, and Sustainable Connections had teamed up to create a Meet your CSA Farmer Fair highlighting CSA options in Skagit County. Because the in-person fair was canceled, farmers created short videos about their offerings instead.
Elizabeth Bragg of Long Hearing Farm in Rockport, and a coordinator for the Washington Young Farmers Coalition, said CSAs are gaining more attention as the pandemic disrupts supply chains.
“People are realizing it’s practical and necessary to have a direct relationship with farmers,” she said.
Arielle Luckmann, of Waxwing Farm in Mount Vernon, said there is a variety of CSA options available from fresh produce to cheese, meat and fish. Farms offer pickup of farm boxes on-site, at a pickup location, and some are offering delivery.
Viva Farms has a CSA program for those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Jessica Gigot of Harmony Fields, a Bow farm which makes cheese from sheep’s milk, said CSA subscriptions provide a source of income for farmers early in the season, especially now that farmers markets are closed and restaurants are buying less product.
“We are really hoping that people take advantage of that to come directly to the farm to buy cheese,” she said.
Maressa Valliant, food & farming marketing coordinator for Sustainable Connections, said CSA customers can feel assured that fewer hands are touching their food compared to at grocery stores, and in knowing that farms already have stringent food safety plans in place.
“CSAs tend to be from smaller farms with 10 or fewer employees,” she said. “You know who is handling the food and there’s a lot of cleanliness.”
Luckmann said the idea is that both community and agriculture support each other during this time.
“All of us farmers are feeling immense gratitude to be doing the work we are doing, and even more of a responsibility and joy of giving to local food systems and trying to get the word out,” she said.
Eat Local First, a campaign of Sustainable Connections, has an interactive “food atlas” to connect people to local agriculture, including CSAs. More information can be found at eatlocalfirst.org.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.