MOUNT VERNON — Three Mount Vernon schools offered free basic dental care to students in an effort to promote good oral health.
For the past two weeks, hygienists with the mobile dental care provider Virtudent have offered free cleanings, sealant, fluoride and X-rays to 88 students at Centennial Elementary School, Mount Baker Middle School and LaVenture Middle School.
John Kong, vice president and general manager with Virtudent, said this pilot program is part of the company’s effort to use its technology to help underserved communities.
Virtudent, which works with employers to bring onsite preventative dental care to their staffs, uses compact, portable equipment that is good for small spaces, Kong said.
“Our mission is about high-quality oral health care for all,” he said. “We want to be using this equipment and this technology for the greater good.”
Melanie Henley, site coordinator at Centennial Elementary with the nonprofit Communities in Schools, worked with Virtudent to bring its program to her school.
Communities in Schools aims to provide students with the support — academic and otherwise — they need to help them stay in school and achieve success, she said.
“If a kid has their teeth hurting, they aren’t focused on school,” Henley said. “You can’t expect kids to learn when their basic needs aren’t met.”
Henley said she knows many families can’t afford dental care, aren’t in the habit of going to the dentist or only take their kids in for emergency care.
While Medicaid covers dental care for low-income households, there are limited providers that accept it.
Even for families that do have dental insurance, Kong said there are often additional barriers to getting regular care.
If parents work day jobs, it can be difficult for them to take time off for appointments.
Aside from the immediate benefits, Kong said the program is designed to encourage students to develop healthy habits, with hygienists teaching proper brushing and flossing techniques.
Kong said Virtudent plans to expand the program to more students and more schools starting next year.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.