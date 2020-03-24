A regional sign and design company based in Burlington has since 2013 put logos on the vehicles, facilities and products of other businesses.
In the wake of COVID-19 and the crippling effect mandated shutdowns have had on local businesses, Image 360 is now focused on offering free banners to those most impacted.
Image 360 is giving away 2-foot by 6-foot banners that read “Open for Take-out” and “Open for Delivery & Take-out” to food service businesses trying to stay afloat.
“We have a very loyal clientele and we have enjoyed tremendous growth in the almost seven years we have been here,” said Anthony Asp, who co-owns the local Image 360 shop with his wife Tina Asp. “For us to do something to give back is super important. ... We want them to know that when times get hard we are here to support them how they have supported us.”
Since making the banners available last week, about 40 businesses from Concrete to Anacortes have accepted one. About 50 banners remain available.
Asp said the need for food service businesses to get the word out about ongoing operations became clear when a post to the Image 360 Burlington Facebook page received about 79,000 views, 14,000 engagements and hundreds of shares.
“It was staggering,” he said. “I had no idea that that many people had been affected by one industry shutting down and that the response would be so incredibly positive.”
While Image 360 works with a variety of companies including in the construction, medical and law enforcement sectors, many of its small business clients are in the food service industry.
“Coffee shops, food carts, restaurants — the ones really getting the bleep kicked out of them because they were ordered to close,” Asp said.
Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County CEO John Sternlicht called Image 360’s creation and distribution of banners to support the food service industry one of several ways local companies are showing innovation and civic-mindedness during the spread of COVID-19.
Like many businesses, Asp is trying to determine whether Image 360 can remain operational under the “stay home” order by Gov. Jay Inslee. Either way, he said he and his wife are happy to continue giving banners to businesses that are staying open and need to get the word out to customers.
Requests for banners can be made by calling 360-855-5105.
