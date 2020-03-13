The coronavirus pandemic has caused a decrease in blood donations.
"Last week it plummeted because that was when the news first came out and people were really afraid," Bloodworks Northwest Executive Vice President Vicki Finson said.
The state Department of Health and Bloodworks Northwest — a regional nonprofit that is the primary provider of blood for 80 hospitals in Washington and Oregon — are asking those who are healthy to give blood in order to boost supplies.
"This is one tangible way people can help out in a crisis like this," Bloodworks Northwest spokesperson John Yeager said.
Finson said school closures and businesses transitioning to remote work impacts the blood supply because 20% of the blood typically collected comes from high school drives and businesses-hosted blood drives.
Meanwhile, the need for blood is likely to increase as area hospitals see an uptick in patients battling COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
"The general need (for blood) is continuing; Trauma, cancer, surgeries, births — all of those things are continuing," Finson said. "People who are infected with the virus and end up in the ICU, the intensive care unit, might also need blood."
She said respiratory illnesses can suppress the bone marrow, so long-term cases may result in the need for blood transfusions.
While there are no Bloodworks Northwest facilities in Skagit County, several mobile blood drives are scheduled in local cities. Nearby, permanent facilities are also open in Everett and Bellingham.
As of Friday, there were five drives scheduled in Skagit County through March, at locations in Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley. Another seven drives were scheduled throughout the county in April, and eight in May.
Finson said it's likely more drives will be added in the weeks ahead.
"As this virus outbreak progresses we will be looking to set up more community drives in neighborhoods or places people are still going, like the grocery store," she said.
Maintaining an ongoing blood supply is critical for trauma care, cancer treatment, surgeries and more.
"The need will be ongoing; every day we need blood donors and because blood has a shelf life it's not like we can draw a whole bunch and just keep it around," Finson said.
While the coronavirus, or COVID-19, is not believed to be transmitted through the blood, those who have traveled to areas with a coronavirus, or COVID-19 outbreak, those diagnosed with or exposed to those diagnosed with the disease, and those with cold and flu-like symptoms are asked not to visit blood donation centers.
Although temperatures of the donors and other health parameters are examined before a blood donation is accepted, blood is not being tested for the coronavirus.
"We don't test for any kind of flu because it's not transmitted by blood ... and there's not even enough testing for the (COVID-19) patients right now," Finson said.
Individuals can donate blood once every 56 days.
For more information: bloodworksnw.org/about/news/coronavirus
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.