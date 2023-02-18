CONCRETE — Residents of Concrete paraded from the post office to town center in their best Mardi Gras attire on Saturday where a party was waiting.
The Mardi Gras celebration has been going on for 15 years, said Concrete Chamber of Commerce President Valerie Stafford. It was first started in 2008 by former Cajun restaurant owner Tim Cooley.
“It’s the only free, family-oriented Mardi Gras celebration we know of in the region, and it goes on regardless of the weather,” Stafford said in an email. “Some of our best ones have featured 30 degrees and falling snow.”
She said the town uses Mardi Gras as a chance to celebrate the future.
“After a long, dark winter, we view Mardi Gras in Concrete as a chance to get outside with our friends and family and celebrate the year ahead,” Stafford said in an email.
Parade goers were encouraged to wear the official Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold as they marched down the street. According to the Mardi Gras New Orleans website, purple represents justice, green represents faith and gold represents power.
A royal couple is chosen each year to reign over the parade and festivities. This year the entire group of the Seattle Pub Crawlers were asked to reign due to its ongoing attendance of the event over the years, Stafford said.
Art Dumaplin accepted the reigning staff on behalf of the group.
“Today I’m the king,” he said.
He said Seattle doesn’t do any Mardi Gras festivities like it used to, so instead the group makes the yearly trek to Concrete.
“We feel an affinity for the town of Concrete,” Dumaplin said. “I could take or leave (being crowned king). It’s all about being here.”
