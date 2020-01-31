A Skagit County-funded homeless shelter is set to open in Concrete, bringing to the east county a resource currently lacking.
The shelter is set to open in mid-February at Mount Baker Presbyterian Church, and will offer beds for 12 to 15 people for four weeks.
Kevin Riley, pastor with the church, said the congregation chose to open its doors after seeing a need in the community.
“We feel called to help the suffering community we serve,” he said.
Riley, who has himself struggled with homelessness, said he and his congregation want to do what they can to help the homeless community.
“We don’t have a lot ... but what we do have is a lot of space and a heart,” he said.
The shelter will be funded by Skagit County and staffed by Welcome Home Skagit, a homeless-led nonprofit.
Larry Paise, president of Welcome Home Skagit, said the nonprofit will reach out to those in the Concrete area who are known to sleep outside on in their cars to inform them about the shelter.
At least one staff member and a security guard will be on site at all times.
At a community meeting held last week, Riley said only a handful of the 40 to 50 in attendance spoke against the shelter. Most who commented said they knew people who could use a place to stay.
The Concrete Town Council is scheduled to consider a permit for the shelter at its next meeting, though Paise said he expects a permit will be approved.
Sarah Hinman, Skagit County Housing and Community Services division manager, said the shelter will open as a pilot program.
“We don’t have a good sense of the number of people who would seek shelter,” she said.
If there is a demonstrated need, she said the shelter could be authorized to reopen later in the year.
The county has budgeted $100,000 for the year, which includes start-up costs such as purchasing cots and blankets, Hinman said.
