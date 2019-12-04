CONCRETE — The Concrete Town Council recently passed an emergency ordinance regarding adult entertainment businesses.
Town Clerk Andrea Fichter said the council unanimously approved the ordinance Nov. 12. The move was spurred by word that there may be interest in putting an adult store on Main Street.
Town Planner Marianne Manville-Ailles said a permanent ordinance is expected to be completed in early 2020. Under state law, the town has six months to adopt a permanent ordinance.
The emergency ordinance limits adult entertainment businesses to the same areas as marijuana-related businesses, which is within commercial light industrial and industrial zones excluding Main Street.
Those businesses are also required under state law to be 1,000 feet from public spaces including parks and schools.
While drafting its emergency ordinance, the Town Council referred to one Mount Vernon passed in May 2017. The town also incorporated restrictions on marijuana growing, processing and retail businesses.
The ordinance states "adult entertainment businesses and activities are associated with increased crime and create nuisances that are contrary to the public health, safety, welfare, morals and economic vitality and growth of the community."
The ordinance highlights that minors make up one-third of Concrete's population.
Prior to the emergency ordinance, the town had no regulation in place to license "the operation of any sexually oriented adult entertainment business" or limit where those businesses could go through zoning.
Adult entertainment businesses include any display or performance of sexual behavior or nudity, including book and video stores, escort services, and "dance studios," according to the town's emergency ordinance.
While the town has received no applications for establishing such businesses, city officials were spurred into action by a Facebook post suggesting the possibility.
"We don't know for sure the validity of the post, but it did make us aware that we don't currently have regulations in place for this type of business," Fichter said. "So we are proceeding so we can have something in place, just in case."
Mayor Jason Miller was the one who in late October saw the post, in which two women described plans to purchase a recently-closed bar and open an adult store. Miller brought the post to the attention of the Town Council.
"That's not the type of business we want in our town center," he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.