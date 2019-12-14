CONCRETE — The town of Concrete has started discussions on bringing light industry and other new businesses to the Concrete Municipal Airport.
Mayor Jason Miller said he is interested in adding light industrial or smaller-scale businesses along the airport's southern edge, which he describes as overgrown with underbrush and young trees.
"The intent of the airport was an economic driver," he said. "We have a lot of land up there and a lot can be done."
He said this vision fits with a "port model" of economic development for the community. The airport would continue to be owned and operated by the town.
Concrete leases land to owners of privately operated airplane hangars.
Miller said if Concrete moves forward with new development, it would not affect the existing airplane hangars, and might include new hangars in the airport's southeast corner.
"At this point, we're extremely early in process," he said.
Miller said the next step is to measure from the edge of the runway to the airport property line to see how much land is available.
If the area is cleared, it might also provide more space for airplanes or campers during the Concrete Old Fashion Fly-In in July, Miller said.
He said Concrete would need to add a road from Concrete Sauk Valley Road to access new buildings in that area.
Concrete's airport was built in the 1950s.
