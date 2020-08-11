CONCRETE — Although schools have been shut down since mid-March, five Concrete High School students have spent the past several weeks on the school district’s campus doing gardening.
“It’s about reaching out to the community and the school,” senior Rebekah Rider said. “And making it a happier and healthier place.”
Thanks to a federal grant, it’s not just the district’s beloved elementary school garden the students are tending, but also a new greenhouse designed to expand the already robust elementary school program to the district’s middle and high school students.
“We were always talking about growing with the kids,” said Farm to School Program Coordinator Rachel Muia.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture grant was awarded to United General District 304, which has long partnered with the school district’s Farm to School Program.
The grant has allowed for a new greenhouse to be built near the middle school building, and to pay the high school students for their work, Muia said.
“They’re doing work that they feel really passionate about,” she said.
Over the course of eight weeks, the students have spent time not only in the district’s garden, but at local farms, such as Long Hearing Farm, Muia said.
“We’ve been able to dive in (and help),” Muia said. “And at the same time learn from them.”
They’ve also been able to visit Blue Heron Farm, co-owned and operated by Concrete School Board member Michael Brondi, who is also part of the Farm to School Program.
“(Local farms) help out the school a lot and they help out the community,” said junior Ashley Parker. “We wanted to give back.”
The program includes job training skills, such as how to write a résumé and cover letter, interview skills, leadership and teamwork.
“I feel like I’ve learned how to work harder and I’m more motivated,” said junior Travis Brookings.
Senior Andrea Rogers said she’s learned how to network and how to use that networking to find solutions for problems.
“I feel like that’s a very big part of any job,” she said.
The students have been able to put some of their new skills to the test by working with middle school students at the Concrete Boys & Girls Club, helping the younger students be involved in the program as well.
“Before this job, I wasn’t really good at taking leadership,” Parker said.
For the students, the work they’re doing is about more than collecting a paycheck — it’s a labor of love.
“This is my home,” said Rogers.
With a bountiful harvest and an increased need, the students have been gathering and donating produce to the local food bank for distribution to their community.
“At a time like this, we have to keep this town going,” junior Robert Reed said. “We’re a small town, but everyone knows each other.”
That spirit is the greatest value of the program, Superintendent Wayne Barrett said.
“This goes beyond the school district and into the community,” he said. “The fact that these kids are giving back to the community is an even bigger thing for me.”
