CONCRETE — The grocery store down the road from Concrete's iconic silos recently came under new ownership as the Frank brothers, who inherited the store from their father, Albert, moved into retirement.
The grocery store is now Concrete MarketFresh, though for now the Albert's Red Apple Market sign remains in front of the store on Highway 20 — one of many remnants of the Frank family's 72-year legacy in the grocery business.
Concrete MarketFresh is the latest acquisition of the Kirby Co., a business that operates several MarketFresh groceries in small communities throughout Washington and Oregon, several of which formerly operated under the Red Apple banner.
"We're excited to be there, we think it's a fabulous opportunity and we love the community up there — and the scenery is just gorgeous," Kirby Co. CEO David Kirby said of Concrete. "We're looking forward to being there many, many years."
The sale of the store was official Sept. 21. Kirby Co. has since made changes aisle by aisle, with an emphasis on variety.
"The first thing we did is we went in and reorganized," Kirby said. "We focus on fresh foods ... We think you just can't create dinner without fresh meat on the table and fresh produce as well."
Kirby Co. business partner David Coulter said the store kept existing staff on the payroll and is in the process of hiring additional workers. Store hours were also extended as of Sept. 28.
Customers expressed appreciation for the additional hours on the store's new Facebook page.
The sale of the store was no easy decision for brothers Richard Frank and Mike Frank, who wanted to ensure the Concrete community would be well served by their successors.
"It was an interview for us before they'd consider selling to us," Kirby said. "They obviously have deep ties there and their staff has been with them for years and years and they wanted to make sure they were taken care of."
The Concrete Herald reported that the Frank brothers took the reins of the store in 2007. Their father established the local grocery in 1948 and moved it to its current location in 1974.
Kirby said the brothers remain involved, being just a phone call away if Kirby Co. representatives need insight or advice as they reshape the store.
"They are a great resource for us," Kirby said. "We want it to be the best darn grocery store in the area. We want to serve the needs of the community."
The small-scale grocery chain has done that at its six other stores, including in Tenino, south of Olympia, and St. Helens, Oregon, north of Portland.
"We are geographically spread out," Kirby said. "We like smaller towns ... It's kind of been a niche that we've filled, where we're not threatened by WalMart supercenters coming in."
