As high school sports get set to return following a school year shaken up by COVID-19 restrictions, Concrete High School will add another sport.
The high school has received approval from the Concrete School Board to add cross country this fall. Practice is slated to begin Monday.
"It's exciting. I've been after it for a couple of years since we lost girls' soccer," Concrete Athletic Director Randy Sweeney said.
While Sweeney has been part of the effort to add another sport for Concrete students, he gives much of the credit to Concrete Elementary School teacher Stephanie Henning, who will be the team's head coach, and Anna Frank, a district employee.
Henning and Frank have been involved with a local youth running group and helped build up interest for a cross country team, Sweeney said.
"They started pounding pavement and talking to kids ... They really got involved last spring and started putting feelers out," he said.
Sweeney said there are about a half-dozen athletes signed up to participate.
"We're hoping to start small and grow in the next few years," he said.
Concrete will run against teams such as Mount Vernon Christian, Coupeville, Orcas Island and Friday Harbor.
The Lions are looking at potential sites for a home meet they will host later this season.
