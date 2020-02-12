CONCRETE — With approval from the Concrete Town Council, an overnight homeless shelter is set to open Sunday.
The shelter, at Mount Baker Presbyterian Church, will run for four weeks and will offer beds for 12 to 15 people.
At its meeting Monday, the council unanimously approved a permit for the shelter, and of the members of the public who spoke most were in favor of the permit, said Concrete Mayor Jason Miller.
The shelter will be funded by Skagit County and staffed by Welcome Home Skagit, a homeless-led nonprofit.
Sarah Hinman, Skagit County Housing and Community Services division manager, said the shelter will open as a pilot program.
If there is a demonstrated need, she said the shelter could be authorized to reopen later in the year.
The county has budgeted $100,000 this year for the shelter, which includes start-up costs such as purchasing cots and blankets, Hinman said.
Those interested in signing up for a bed can do so at the Concrete Community Center, she said.
