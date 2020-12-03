CONCRETE — The attic of a home west of the town of Concrete's business strip caught fire early Thursday morning.
Concrete Fire Department Chief Darrell Reed said thanks to the swift action of the homeowner and the fast response of firefighters, the blaze was put out quickly and much of the residence was spared from damage.
"Their roof, their attic will need some demolition and reconstruction, but they have a structure they can save," he said. "Sadly there is a lot of work to be done, but they still have a home they can fix up."
The homeowner called 911 to report the fire about 2 a.m. Reed said his department and Skagit County Fire District 10 responded to the scene on Nellie Lane and were able to quickly contain the flames.
"The owner was hosing it down with a garden hose before we got there and we were back in the station in an hour and a half," he said.
Reed said the cause of the fire appeared to be a compromised chimney pipe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.