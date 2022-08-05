CONCRETE —Mayor Jason Miller intends on giving the Concrete Town Council his letter of resignation Monday.
In his resignation letter, Miller cites that he is leaving his position for "health reasons."
"It basically comes down to I need to take something off of my plate," Miller said Thursday, stating his doctor has been telling him for years to eliminate some stress in his life.
Miller said by resigning as mayor he is giving up the thing in his life that will cause the least financial burden and alleviate the most stress.
"My family, my wife, my kids deserve for me to be there and to be present," Miller said.
His resignation will be effective at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
At Monday's council meeting, the council will discuss how to replace Miller.
"I really don't know what direction the council will take," he said.
Miller said he believes the key to making Concrete thrive is to focus on economic development, and he fully intends on helping in this endeavor — but as a private citizen.
Miller moved to Concrete at the end of 2005 and was first elected mayor in the 2013 general election, after narrowly beating incumbent Judd Wilson. The town voted him in for a second term in 2017 and again this past November.
"I'm feeling honored and grateful that the voting members of Concrete chose me three times," Miller said.
Miller is also the owner and publisher of the Concrete Herald and president of the nonprofit Imagine Concrete.
