CONCRETE — The Concrete Town Council passed Monday a $2.8 million budget for 2021 and presented the town's first Citizen of the Year award to Concrete Theatre owner Valerie Stafford.
Mayor Jason Miller said the award was a way the town could thank Stafford for her efforts to make Concrete a great place to live, especially through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stafford led the charge in organizing community drive-thru events including popcorn parades outside the theater, haunted town tours to celebrate Halloween and the putting up of holiday lights.
After the surprise presentation of the award, Stafford said she couldn't have gotten done as much as she did without the help of other volunteers.
"Oh my. Oh my gosh, thank you so much!" Stafford said as Miller presented her with a plaque.
Looking into 2021, the Town Council expects to add a new member. Council member Beth Easterday resigned from her position in November after moving out of town.
Miller said he was disappointed to lose Easterday's insight on the council.
"She was a smart and discerning council member, with a unique skill set that helped us make good decisions time and again," he said.
The town is accepting applications for the vacant position until Dec. 31. Applications can be emailed to Town Clerk Andrea Fichter at andreaf@concretewa.gov or sent to Fichter at P.O. Box 39, Concrete, 98237.
Fichter said the new council member will serve through 2021 and will have to run for election in 2021 if interested in continuing in the position.
The Town Council passed the budget following a public hearing during which no comments were received.
The budget includes some changes to utility rates and town fees, as well as a 1% property tax increase, all of which were approved at a Nov. 23 meeting.
The property tax increase — an amount municipalities are allowed to take each year — will add an estimated $6,617 to the town's revenue for the year, according to town documents. That will bring the town's total property tax revenue for the year to about $520,000.
