CONCRETE — The Concrete School District is seeking to fill a vacant position on its school board.
Board member Dolores Elliot has resigned because she is moving outside the district, according to a news release from the district.
The vacancy of the at-large seat will be filled by appointment by the remaining board members.
The person selected will serve on the board until November 2023, when the position will be up for election.
Those interested in filling the position must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter and live within the district.
Applications are available on the district website, under board policy form 1115F. Two letters of recommendation are required.
Completed packages can be sent to: Concrete School District, Attn: Hildi Parker, Board Vice President, 45389 Airport Way, Concrete, 98237.
Applications must be received by July 23.
For more information, contact Concrete School District Superintendent Wayne Barrett at 360-853-4000.
