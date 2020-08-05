CONCRETE — The Concrete School Board on Thursday approved the district’s 2020-2021 budget.
The district is expecting revenues of about $10.1 million and is anticipating expenditures of about $10.6 million.
The district, however, has about $1.4 million in reserves on which to draw.
Because of how they are funded by the state, it is often difficult for small, rural districts to create balanced budgets, Superintendent Wayne Barrett said.
This budget will allow the district to maintain all of its current staffing.
“With the challenges that we had, we were still able to do that,” he said. “That was the commitment from the board as well.”
