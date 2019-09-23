CONCRETE — As the Concrete High School band teacher during the 1950s and 1960s, Durward Sobek taught his students more than just notes and tempo.
“He (always) had a smile on his face,” said Vicki Frank, a family friend and former student of Sobek. “It was his way of letting us know we mattered.”
During her 18 years at Concrete Elementary School, Eleanor Ovenell impacted more children than she could ever know.
“I appreciate you so much as a colleague, but also for what you did for my children,” said Marilyn Kelly, who taught at the school with Ovenell.
For their decades of contributions to the Concrete School District and the community, Sobek and Ovenell were honored earlier this month as the first inductees into the newly established Concrete School District Educator Hall of Fame.
“I think it’s important that we recognize people who have impacted kids’ lives for many, many years,” Superintendent Wayne Barrett said. “Educators who pour their heart and soul into it, those guys need to be recognized.”
The hall of fame was established this year after a member of the community approached Barrett about honoring a family member by naming a building after them, Barrett said.
“Eventually you run out of things to name,” Barrett said.
Instead, the district decided to establish the hall of fame. One of the criteria to be nominated is that the person has been away from the district for at least five years, Barrett said.
Sobek, a band teacher in the Seattle-area in the 1940s, came to Concrete after the superintendent wrote to him and offered him a position. His annual salary was $4,000.
Through Sobek, his students learned about discipline, self-respect and pride, Frank said.
“If band were a religion, then Durward Sobek was a god,” she said. “He had our respect and our admiration.”
In 1962, Sobek led the high school band as it performed at the World’s Fair in Seattle, Frank said. The school represented the state of North Carolina, which had specifically requested it, she said.
Sobek spent 22 years at the high school until his death at the age of 57 in 1972, said his daughter, Marilyn Sobek Parnella.
The 73-year-old Sobek Parnella said she was excited to be able to represent her father at the hall of fame luncheon, which was hosted by the school just before the beginning of the school year.
Sobek Parnella moved to Concrete when she was 2 years old, and she remembers the school fondly. While her father taught at the high school, her mother taught at the elementary school.
“I was always with family,” she said.
Ovenell, who also attended school in the Concrete district, said the eight years she spent as a student of Durward Sobek’s helped shape the type of teacher she became.
“He was an amazing teacher,” she said.
Ovenell taught at the elementary school for 18 years — an amount of time she called short.
“Teaching was my life,” she said. “(This honor) means the world to me. Sometimes grade school teachers don’t get appreciated.”
Since leaving the district as a teacher, Ovenell has remained a part of the school community, Barrett said, offering field trips for students to Ovenell Heritage Inn and Double O Ranch.
“She’s always generous and gives back to our community in so many ways,” said Lisa Fenley, a friend of Ovenell.
Ovenell attended the luncheon with several of her children and grandchildren.
Hall of fame plaques that were made for Sobek and Ovenell will be displayed at the high school. Barrett said he hopes the hall of fame becomes a tradition.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.