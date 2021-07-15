CONCRETE — In an effort to keep elk from continuing to damage its sports fields, the Concrete School District has partnered with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to put up special fencing.
The fence is made of high-tensile woven wire, is 8 feet high and requires minimal maintenance. It aims to keep animals out, but the wire also allows the fence to be somewhat elastic, which can help reduce injury to animals.
The funding will come from a recently received grant.
"It uses wood posts that have more space between them," said Fenner Yarborough, a biologist with Fish and Wildlife's North Puget Sound Region. "It gives a little more than the usual fencing. It has been very successful in Oregon reserves."
"One of the biggest challenges is we have baseball fields and football fields, and we can't keep the elk off of them," said Concrete School District Superintendent Wayne Barrett. "My football fields are just pretty much destroyed. So we are going to have to do a bunch of work on them in order to get them back to where they are safe enough to play on."
Each year, elk make large, deep divots on the football field. In past years, the district would simply fill them with sand and reseed the damaged areas.
"But this year, it's just too much," Barrett said. "We have gotten to the point that something else has to be done."
The specialized fencing is the best option they've found.
"Otherwise, they are just going to get right back in there and trash it all again," Barrett said.
He hopes the project comes together quickly.
"If we can get the fencing done, we can see about getting a grader in there and grade it all out, then reseed it so it can be ready to go by spring," he said.
The fencing will be installed around the elks' preferred grazing areas. Less visited areas will be fenced with standard chainlink fence.
Yarborough said Fish and Wildlife is looking forward to getting the project underway once the paperwork is done.
"We are 100% behind this project," he said.
Besides keeping the elk out, the new fencing's materials are less noticeable than standard chainlink fence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.