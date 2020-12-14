CONCRETE — The Concrete School District announced plans Monday to bring more students back to campus after the start of the new year.
The district, which has had its kindergartners and first graders on campus since September, will on Jan. 11 bring back second, third and seventh graders, and high school juniors and seniors, Superintendent Wayne Barrett said.
“I just believe at some point we’ve got to get kids in and give them support,” he said.
Each student will be on campus two full days a week, and will take part in online learning the other three days of the week.
The kindergartners and first graders, who are now on campus four half days a week, will make the switch to the new schedule Jan. 4
The district had planned to add more students to its campuses in November, but put that on hold when COVID-19 cases increased in the county.
Bringing back the high school juniors and seniors is an attempt to make sure those students earn the necessary credits required to graduate, Barrett said.
“It has to do with student learning more than anything,” Barrett said. "If we can get even some of these kids over the hump it’ll save a lot of issues later."
The district hopes to bring back the rest of its students on a part-time basis on Jan. 25, Barrett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.