CONCRETE — The town of Concrete is taking applications from those who wish to fill a vacant Town Council seat created by the resignation of Jeremy Akers. 

Akers made the decision to leave the Town Council so there would be no conflict of interest in moving forward with his plans to open a climbing wall on the concrete silos along Highway 20. 


— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

