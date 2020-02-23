Environmental education programs that take Skagit County students to areas from the North Cascades to pebble beaches of the Salish Sea are gro…

Reaching various ages

Snow School marks the first of North Cascades Institute’s youth programs of 2020.

The institute also offers programs for third-graders, fifth-graders, high school students and college students.

“We’re hoping to start seeing the same students go through this progression of the programs from third grade on,” North Cascades Institute Marketing and Communications Manager Christian Martin said.

The longest running program is the institute’s Mountain School, offered to fifth-graders in the fall and spring at the nonprofit’s Environmental Learning Center on the shore of Lake Diablo. Mountain School will reach its 30-year milestone in 2020.

Hundreds of students from Anacortes, Burlington-Edison, Concrete, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley elementary schools attended Mountain School in 2019.

Forest School is a new program that takes third-graders into the forest south of Lake Whatcom. Youth Leadership Adventures is a summer backpacking program for high school students, and college students are invited to lead programs — including Snow School — as volunteers or for internship credit.