CONCRETE — When Valerie Stafford planned a "popcorn parade," she didn't expect it to become a big deal.
The co-owner of the Concrete Theatre told one acquaintance she expected maybe a half-dozen cars to take part two weeks ago in the drive-thru popcorn sale.
Instead, she got a line of cars that stretched several blocks and had a Skagit County sheriff's deputy jumping in to lend a hand with orders.
All told, Stafford said, the event lasted several hours longer than expected and at least 175 tubs of popcorn were sold, more than the theater would sell in three weekends.
The theater will do it again Saturday starting at 7 p.m. as go as long as supplies last. Proceeds from that event — where tubs of popcorn are $5 each, cash only — will go toward the theater's upcoming expansion.
The theater is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a patron suggested selling food and drinks.
Stafford said she decided on popcorn-only sales and posted about it on social media. She intended for the event to raise funds for the East Skagit County Resource Center.
She told one friend the event was unlikely to amount to much. But before it even started, she began to get an inkling she was wrong.
"People started lining up quarter after 6. We were supposed to start at 7. I thought, 'That's odd,'" Stafford said. "A sheriff's deputy on duty drove up. He said, 'Do you know how many cars you have lined up?' I went and looked. They were past the post office ... That's quite a ways. I said 'Is that a problem?' He said, 'No, but could you use some help?' He started serving popcorn."
With Stafford's husband Fred on hand to make popcorn, and other friends to help, the next few hours were spent selling popcorn. Deputy Terry Esskew lent a hand for a while as well, Stafford said.
They all followed safety precautions throughout — customers didn't leave their vehicles, and servers wore masks and gloves.
Many of the buyers were familiar faces.
"It's Concrete. We all know each other. A lot (of the buyers) are good customers who come to our movies and events," Stafford said. "A few I didn't know and had come up. They hadn't been to our events, but they heard about this and thought it would be fun. Most of the people knew each other, they honked at each other and called each other on the phone."
