CONCRETE — The Concrete Town Council appointed a new member Monday to fill a seat vacated in early September.

Jon Gunnarson was appointed unanimously, Town Clerk Andrea Fichter said.

Gunnarson was born in Iceland and moved to the United States in 1983, according to his application for Town Council.

He was one of two applicants to apply for the position, which came open when Councilwoman Ginger Kyristis moved out of town.

Ficther said Gunnarson has been attending council meetings for at least the past several months and is known in the community for his participation in the annual Concrete Fly-In held at the local airport in July.

"I have been a long time active member of the Concrete Airport community," Gunnarson wrote in his application, adding that he recently purchased property in town and expects to stay long-term. "Being a council member will allow me to be an active member of the town's future success."

Gunnarson also said he brings unique experience to the position, having been the chief engineer of a marine vessel, where he was in charge of a 15-person team operating the ship for a crew of 180.

"I have experience making decisions that impact (a) large number of people," he said.

