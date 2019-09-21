goskagit
DAN RUTHEMEYER

The town of Concrete is accepting applications for a vacancy on the Town Council.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 27.

Town Clerk Andrea Fichter said the position opened when Councilwoman Ginger Kyritsis resigned Sept. 6 because she had moved out of town.

Kyritsis was appointed to the council in December 2013 to fill the seat vacated by Jason Miller when he became mayor.

She was later elected to the position, most recently for a four-year term through 2021.

When an applicant is appointed to fill the position, Fichter said they will fulfill that term.

