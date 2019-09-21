The town of Concrete is accepting applications for a vacancy on the Town Council.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 27.
Town Clerk Andrea Fichter said the position opened when Councilwoman Ginger Kyritsis resigned Sept. 6 because she had moved out of town.
Kyritsis was appointed to the council in December 2013 to fill the seat vacated by Jason Miller when he became mayor.
She was later elected to the position, most recently for a four-year term through 2021.
When an applicant is appointed to fill the position, Fichter said they will fulfill that term.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.